Judge Billy Burris wins the Louisiana Supreme Court 1st District race; runoffs ahead for BESE and PSC

NEW ORLEANS — Voters elected a judge serving St. Tammany and Washington parishes to a seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court on Saturday. Runoffs will be held June 27 for Republicans seeking seats on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.

A Franklinton native, Burris attended LSU before graduating magna cum laude from Southern University Law Center. After law school, he returned to Washington Parish to practice law before later joining the judiciary. He has also held leadership positions within several statewide judicial organizations and advisory committees.

Burris describes himself as a conservative, rule-of-law judge who believes courts should apply laws as written and leave policymaking to elected officials. His campaign website also highlights his involvement in community and religious organizations, including service as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Franklinton.

Burris says his priorities would include public safety, constitutional rights and judicial restraint. He said in his campaign statement that he would approach cases through an originalist interpretation of the Constitution.

In the Republican BESE race for southeastern Louisiana, including Tangipahoa Parish, Joseph Cao, of Harvey, and Ellie Schroder, of Abita Springs, finished with enough of the vote to advance to a June 27 runoff. That winner will go up against unopposed Democrat candidate Angela Hershey, of Mandeville.

And in the PSC District 1 Republican race, which covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, among others, state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty of New Orleans and former Jefferson Parish President John Young are advancing to the June 27 runoff. The winner will meet unopposed Democrat Connie Norris, from Slidell, and Chris Justin, from New Orleans, who isn't affiliated with any party. The winner of the District 1 PSC race replaces Eric Skrmetta, a Republican from Metairie, as he has reached his term limit.