Judge: Ascension Parish doesn't have to release documents related to RiverPlex development during appeal

GONZALES — One week after a state judge ruled that the Ascension Parish government must turn over nondisclosure agreements between officials and business leaders connected to industrial developments along the west bank of the Mississippi River, the parish has been granted time to appeal the decision before producing the records.

Community members are suing the government after being denied records connected to the development of the RiverPlex MegaPark, which includes a multibillion-dollar Hyundai Steel facility and a CF Industries plant. The community members, including the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Rural Roots Louisiana, allege that the parish purposely acted secretly and behind closed doors to push through the development of the Hyundai facility.

The group was denied the records several times until last week, when a state judge ruled that the parish had to turn over the records the group was seeking.

On Wednesday, however, the parish was told it did not have to produce the records while the decision is appealed.

"This week's ruling does not change the court's earlier decision that the parish must turn over the records we have requested," Anne Rolfes of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade said in a statement.

Rolfes continues to argue that the parish's "repeated refusal to comply with our lawful requests and their commitment to government secrecy is an assault on democracy."

"Meanwhile, residents of Ascension Parish are having their lives upended as heavy trucks, cranes, and other construction vehicles cut through their neighborhoods day and night. While the parish keeps delaying the release of public information, the public they are charged with serving continues to suffer," Rolfes added. "As plaintiffs, we will not stop pushing to protect the rights of local residents and put an end to this appalling government secrecy."