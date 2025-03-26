Josh Williams shines at LSU Pro Day despite not being invited to the NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE - Of the 16 players that participated in LSU's annual Pro Day on Wednesday, only eight of them were invited to the NFL Combine in late February.

Josh Williams was not one of the Tigers in Indianapolis. Instead, his shot at impressing NFL scouts was at Pro Day, and he put on a show.

Williams ran a 4.45 second 40-yard dash and recorded a 42" vertical jump. That jump would've been the second-highest vertical at the combine.

Williams started his college career back in 2019 as a walk-on. He saw his team win a National Championship from the sidelines. Soon after, he worked his way up to time on the field and eventually, a scholarship.

Since then, Williams emerged as an offensive weapon for LSU has a down-hill running back and a skilled pass protector.

He recorded 1494 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns from 2020-2025. While the journey hasn't been easy, Williams takes pride in his work ethic and wanting to improve.

The NFL draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.