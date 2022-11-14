59°
John Kennedy says he is giving 'serious consideration' to Louisiana governor candidacy

4 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, November 14 2022 Nov 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 9:02 AM November 14, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via WWL-TV

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy announced in a statement Monday that he was giving "serious consideration" to entering the governor's race for the upcoming gubernatorial election in 2023. 

“I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems," the statement read. 

"Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.” 

