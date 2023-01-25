Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson named finalists for NFL's MVP award

CINCINNATI - Tiger football legend Joe Burrow is one of the frontrunners for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. Also among the five finalists is Burrow's LSU teammate turned Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the only non-quarterback to earn a nomination.

Other finalists include Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

In his third year at quarterback for Cincinnati, Burrow has led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in 2022 and 2023. The Bengals take on the Chiefs in Kansas City this weekend to determine who moves on to the Super Bowl.

The winner will be named Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors ceremony, just days before the Super Bowl. This year marks the first time using the Associated Press' new voting system which asks the designated voters their top five picks for MVP and top three choices for other awards.

Justin Jefferson is also up for Offensive Player of the Year.

See the full list of nominees here