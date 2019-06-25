Latest Weather Blog
'Jeopardy!' champ loses poker world series debut
LAS VEGAS (AP) - "Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer played 14 hands in his debut event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas but lost his chips without reaching the prize pool.
Tournament spokesman Seth Palansky says Holzhauer finished in 454th place Monday among more than 1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold'em event. Only the top 281 finishers receive a share of prize money.
Holzhauer moved to another poker event to play with Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton in a tag-team contest.
Palansky says Holzhauer plans to donate half of any winnings to a Las Vegas charity benefiting homeless teenagers.
Holzhauer became a celebrity winning 32 consecutive "Jeopardy!" games and raking in more than $2.4 million before losing in early June. He has made several donations to charities in recent weeks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawyers for Dakota Theriot argue for more defense money
-
Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage
-
Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'
-
Used car quits, buyer takes car lot to court
-
Officials: 63 arrests made across Louisiana in child exploitation crackdown