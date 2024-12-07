Jefferson United Methodist Church hosting 'First Christmas' play on Dec. 15

BATON ROUGE — Jefferson United Methodist Church next weekend is hosting the play "First Christmas," telling the story of those involved in the Nativity.

Randy Rice visited WBRZ on Saturday to talk about the play, which has showtimes at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are available through the church's website, www.jumcbr.org.

The church is located on Jefferson Highway between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Airline Highway.