Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jeep show honors fallen heroes at Greenoaks Memorial Park

Sunday, October 19 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Jeep show honored fallen heroes on Sunday at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

The one-of-a-kind car show helped raise money for the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 and its Wreaths Across America program.

“There is a real need to raise funds so that every veteran’s grave can be honored with a wreath,” Gretchen Varnell of Greenoaks Memorial Park said.

The event brought together community leaders, jeep enthusiasts and veterans' organizations for a day of live music, food and games.

“These wreaths are more than decorations — they are symbols of gratitude and remembrance, ensuring that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten.”

The car show featured Jeep competitions, a 21-gun salute and a pumpkin patch.

