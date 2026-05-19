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Jeanerette Police take suspect into custody after reports of shooting near railroad tracks
JEANERETTE — One person was taken into custody after reports of an active shooting in Jeanerette early Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that there was an active shooter situation in the area of Pellerin at the railroad tracks and St. Nicholas Street at the railroad tracks.
The suspect has since been taken into custody by the Jeanerette Police Department and the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office.
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"At this time, the scene has been secured and the area is considered safe," officials said.
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