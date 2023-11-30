Jayden Daniels wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Thursday, which is his first national award after his 2023 season.

Daniels joins Joe Burrow as the only LSU quarterbacks to ever win the award; he also joins JaMarcus Russell and Burrow as the only quarterbacks to win national awards, as Russell won the Manning Award in 2006.

Daniels is a finalist for the two other national quarterback awards, which are the aforementioned Manning Award and the Davey O'Brien Award. Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, and thrown only four interceptions.