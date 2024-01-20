42°
Jayden Daniels' high school honors Heisman season, renames football stadium after him
SAN BERNANDINO, CA - More honors continued for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, as his former high school honored his Heisman season Saturday.
Cajon High School, Daniels' alma mater, presented Daniels with a letterman jacket and told him the stadium would be named after him during a ceremony.
Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was presented with a Cajon High School letterman jacket and told the stadium will be named after him. pic.twitter.com/auRnyacqrO— James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) January 20, 2024
Daniels put up 5,061 total yards of offense as he went 9-3 with LSU, with 50 total touchdowns in his Heisman-winning season.
