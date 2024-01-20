Jayden Daniels' high school honors Heisman season, renames football stadium after him

Credit to James H. Williams from LA Times

SAN BERNANDINO, CA - More honors continued for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, as his former high school honored his Heisman season Saturday.

Cajon High School, Daniels' alma mater, presented Daniels with a letterman jacket and told him the stadium would be named after him during a ceremony.

Daniels put up 5,061 total yards of offense as he went 9-3 with LSU, with 50 total touchdowns in his Heisman-winning season.