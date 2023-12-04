Jayden Daniels announced as finalist for Heisman Trophy

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels was announced as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Along with Daniels, finalists include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Heisman Ceremony will be held in New York on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.