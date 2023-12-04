50°
Latest Weather Blog
Jayden Daniels announced as finalist for Heisman Trophy
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels was announced as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Along with Daniels, finalists include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Trending News
The Heisman Ceremony will be held in New York on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veterinarians cautioning dog owners about respiratory illness seen across US
-
District Attorney talks crime, overdoses and juvenile detention center crisis at Press...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Only 3 deputies assigned to work security at event where...
-
Substantial damage letter preventing couple from selling home
-
One killed, multiple others hurt in shooting that broke up ATV trail...