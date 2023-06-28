90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jay Johnson wins National Baseball Coach of the Year award, key to the city

51 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 8:00 PM June 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Along with a NCAA trophy and a championship ring on the way, Jay Johnson is taking home the National Baseball Coach of the Year award and a key to the city of Baton Rouge. 

Johnson won the American Baseball Coaches Association award for best NCAA DI coach during the 2023 season. 

During a celebration for the Tigers on Wednesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave Johnson a key to Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

There has been no word on designs for championship rings yet. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days