Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches

3 hours 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, August 27 2025 Aug 27, 2025 August 27, 2025 7:05 PM August 27, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - It's only been a little over two months since LSU baseball won their eighth national championship, but Jay Johnson is back to work and is getting his team prepared for 2026.

On Wednesday, Johnson met with the media to introduce his new squad that will start fall practice in early October.

The squad features 19 returning players and 20 new members. LSU retained key pieces to the team like Chris Stanfield, Casan Evans, Steven Milam, Derek Curiel and Zac Cowan among others.

LSU will start fall practice on Oct. 9.

The Tigers will play in two exhibition games. Their first is against Samford in Biloxi, MS on Nov. 3. They'll then travel to play at Southeastern on Nov. 9.

The Tigers wrap up fall ball with the Purple and Gold World Series from Nov. 21-23.

