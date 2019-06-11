70°
Janis Joplin's psychedelic Porsche
CLEVELAND, OHIO- Rock icon Janis Joplin sang about wanting someone to buy her a Mercedes Benz but in real life she drove a Porsche and it is on the auction bloc in New York.
The car is a wildly painted 1965 Porsche 356C Cabriolet. It will be sold by Sotheby's in December. The Joplin family hopes it sells for about $400,000.
The car has been on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum for the past 20-years in Cleveland.
When Joplin bought in 1968 it was pearly white but she had the paint customized in a psychedelic mural and drove it until she died of a drug overdose in 1970.
The car was restored in the early 1990's.
