Janis Joplin's psychedelic Porsche

CLEVELAND, OHIO- Rock icon Janis Joplin sang about wanting someone to buy her a Mercedes Benz but in real life she drove a Porsche and it is on the auction bloc in New York.

The car is a wildly painted 1965 Porsche 356C Cabriolet. It will be sold by Sotheby's in December. The Joplin family hopes it sells for about $400,000.

The car has been on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum for the past 20-years in Cleveland.

When Joplin bought in 1968 it was pearly white but she had the paint customized in a psychedelic mural and drove it until she died of a drug overdose in 1970.

The car was restored in the early 1990's.