Janis Joplin's psychedelic Porsche

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, September 15 2015 Sep 15, 2015 September 15, 2015 8:13 PM September 15, 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: Michael Marsh

CLEVELAND, OHIO- Rock icon Janis Joplin sang about wanting someone to buy her a Mercedes Benz but in real life she drove a Porsche and it is on the auction bloc in New York.

The car is a wildly painted 1965 Porsche 356C Cabriolet.  It will be sold by Sotheby's in December.  The Joplin family hopes it sells for about $400,000.

The car has been on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum for the past 20-years in Cleveland. 

When Joplin bought in 1968 it was pearly white but she had the paint customized in a psychedelic mural and drove it until she died of a drug overdose in 1970.

The car was restored in the early 1990's. 

