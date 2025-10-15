71°
Jambalaya lunch held by Louisiana Farm Bureau for Pat's Coats for Kids

Wednesday, October 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A jambalaya fundraiser was held Wednesday by Louisiana Farm Bureau to support Pat's Coats for Kids.

Company leaders said it was a great way to get its employees involved and give back to the community.

For more information on Pat's Coats for Kids, check here.

