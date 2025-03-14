78°
Jackson State marching band sends condolences to Wilson family following the student's death

4 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 3:23 PM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Jackson State University's marching band honored the life of Caleb Wilson, the Southern student who died after he was punched in the chest during a hazing ritual.

The university's Sonic Boom of the South marching band expressed its condolences to the fallen jaguar via a Facebook post.

"The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South Marching extends its deepest condolences to the Human Jukebox Band and all who knew and loved this fellow HBCU bandsman," the organization said in a statement.

Wilson, 20, was a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and a trumpet player for the school's Human Jukebox band.

A celebration of life was held for Wilson on Friday at the F.G Clark Activity Center on the Southern's campus.

