Jackson State marching band sends condolences to Wilson family following the student's death

BATON ROUGE — Jackson State University's marching band honored the life of Caleb Wilson, the Southern student who died after he was punched in the chest during a hazing ritual.

The university's Sonic Boom of the South marching band expressed its condolences to the fallen jaguar via a Facebook post.

"The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South Marching extends its deepest condolences to the Human Jukebox Band and all who knew and loved this fellow HBCU bandsman," the organization said in a statement.

Wilson, 20, was a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and a trumpet player for the school's Human Jukebox band.

A celebration of life was held for Wilson on Friday at the F.G Clark Activity Center on the Southern's campus.