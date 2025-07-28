'It's sad my family had to feel that:' Relatives speaking out after pregnant mother was killed

BATON ROUGE - Following a double shooting at the Elevate at Highland apartment complex that killed 29-year-old Kimberlyn Martin and her unborn child and injured her boyfriend, family members are still coming to terms with the loss of the expecting mother.

Martin's cousin, Kevin Carter, and his family lived doors away from where the shooting happened. He said she had three kids and was expecting a fourth.

"She was just so enthusiastic about having her new child and the addition of her new child to her family. And for somebody to take her away, it's like detrimental and devastating," Carter said.

Carter says he was not at home when the shooting happened, but his family was. It traumatized them.

"Sadly, we had to go through that. Sadly, my family had to hear that. It's sad," he said. "My family had to feel that."

Carter said Martin was a hard-working mother who loved to have fun.

"She had a lot on her plate, but she knew how to deal with it. She put a smile on her face every time, every day. She was not the type of person to frown and be upset or worried about something. Her smile lit everybody up. She was one of those people. If you were around her, you weren't mad at all," he said.

WBRZ is still searching for information about the circumstances around the shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating, and did not provide any new information on Monday.