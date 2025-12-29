'It really keeps everybody close': A heartwarming family tradition burns bright on New Years Eve

GONZALES — A family in Ascension Parish has spent more than twenty years building elaborate structures with moving, functional parts just to burn them all to the ground.

In recent years, the Laiche family has created moving chainsaws and a giant trash can. Continuing their tradition, this year's structure is even more interactive: you can sit inside a wooden model of a 1984 El Camino.

Each year, Courtney Laiche, joined by nearly a dozen family members, turns into a construction crew in the weeks after Thanksgiving, building massive bonfires as part of the annual celebration.

The tradition started in 2001 when a family member was killed, and they built one in his honor.

Adrian Laiche, Courtney's sister, is in charge of taking pictures of the yearly fire, and she says the tradition holds importance for her.

"It really keeps everybody close," Laiche said.

This year's design draws inspiration from a cherished memory for Adrian and Courtney Laiche, their father's old car. With extra help, the work goes by fast. Harri Tran married into the family three years ago and joined in on the tradition, creating the accessories attached to the wooden model car.

"Marrying into a family like that is awesome, just like having the close-knit group of people that always stick around and have fun together," Tran said.

Courtney Laiche says he learned to drive in his 1984 truck, although his dad was hesitant to let him drive it again.

This year, making the wooden model for their dad is about more than nostalgia. Their father was recently diagnosed with cancer.

"We just want to do something special for him," Laiche said.

All of the hard work will burn on Wednesday night at the family gathering.