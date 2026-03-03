72°
Istrouma High student awarded scholarship honoring officer killed in ambush

2 hours 25 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 6:22 PM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - An Istrouma High School senior received a scholarship on Tuesday dedicated to an officer killed in an ambush.

Johnny Williams was awarded the Montrell L. Jackson Scholarship at the Istrouma library. The scholarship is awarded to a senior "who exemplifies leadership, character, resilience and a heart for service." Jackson was killed in a 2016 ambush that also claimed the lives of three other officers.

Jackson's widow, Trenisha Jackson, named Williams as the recipient.

