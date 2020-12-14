IPSO seeking suspect in February New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA - Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a man in connection to a shooting on Feb. 8.

According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Jashawn McCoy shot the 41-year-old victim nine times. Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument between the two.

McCoy is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder.