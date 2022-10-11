IPSO: Man arrested for Burger King armed robbery

IBERVILLE - Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Corey Williams responsible for the armed robbery of a Burger King on Monday night.



According to the sheriff’s office, an employee of the Burger King called 911 on Monday around 2:30 a.m. to report the robbery as it was in progress. Deputies arrived quickly and were able to identify Williams as he fled the scene with $1,200 in cash.



Williams was arrested and booked into Iberville Parish Jail for armed robbery.