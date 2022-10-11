60°
IPSO: Man arrested for Burger King armed robbery

6 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, March 22 2016 Mar 22, 2016 March 22, 2016 1:13 PM March 22, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

IBERVILLE - Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Corey Williams responsible for the armed robbery of a Burger King on Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, an employee of the Burger King called 911 on Monday around 2:30 a.m. to report the robbery as it was in progress. Deputies arrived quickly and were able to identify Williams as he fled the scene with $1,200 in cash.

Williams was arrested and booked into Iberville Parish Jail for armed robbery.

