Investigators unsure what started fire that destroyed vacant home Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A fire completely destroyed a vacant home on Gayosa Street Monday night and investigators are unsure of how it started.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the residence at 10:25 p.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.
Neighboring homes were protected from the blaze.
No more information was immediately available.
