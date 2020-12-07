Latest Weather Blog
Investigators looking for alleged abuser who set woman's car on fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man accused of setting a woman's car on fire just outside her home while she and her children were sleeping.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes Patrick Chambers, 34, set the victim's car on fire Nov. 25 at her home on Richardson Drive.
The victim said she was awoken by an explosion around 4 a.m. that morning and found her vehicle on fire under her car port. The woman said the fire was raging right next to her home, prompting her to flee the house with her four kids.
The woman later told investigators she had previously received a text message from Chambers saying her car "WOULD B ON FIRE" if not for her children and threatening to shoot her in her face.
According to arrest records, Chambers also has numerous domestic abuse charges against the same victim.
The fire department said Chambers should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Council member wants apartments shut down following repeat complaints
-
Internal investigation, COVID biggest priority nearing the end of LSU's fall semester
-
Crews investigating blazing house fire off Highland Road
-
Sunday Journal: A look back at Louisiana's historic 2020 hurricane season
-
Dancing for Big Buddy 2020 features WBRZ's Johnston von Springer
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday