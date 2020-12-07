Investigators looking for alleged abuser who set woman's car on fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man accused of setting a woman's car on fire just outside her home while she and her children were sleeping.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes Patrick Chambers, 34, set the victim's car on fire Nov. 25 at her home on Richardson Drive.

The victim said she was awoken by an explosion around 4 a.m. that morning and found her vehicle on fire under her car port. The woman said the fire was raging right next to her home, prompting her to flee the house with her four kids.

The woman later told investigators she had previously received a text message from Chambers saying her car "WOULD B ON FIRE" if not for her children and threatening to shoot her in her face.

According to arrest records, Chambers also has numerous domestic abuse charges against the same victim.

The fire department said Chambers should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.