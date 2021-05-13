INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teenage murder suspect's ankle monitor was off for 3 days before he was arrested for buying gun

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that a teen accused of murdering a 74-year old woman had not charged his ankle monitor for three days when detectives showed up and arrested him for buying a gun with counterfeit money.

Xavier Cade is accused of murdering 74-year old Angela Haymon in December 2019 during a burglary at her home off Antioch Road. Haymon went outside to investigate a noise when she was shot dead.

Cade and his brother were both arrested. Xavier is being tried in adult court for the murder, and his brother is being tried in juvenile court.

Wednesday, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that Cade's ankle monitor had not been charged at the time of his arrest. Thursday, we learned the GPS tracking system last reported his whereabouts on May 3, 2021. When detectives arrested him on May 6, 2021, no data was available between May 3 and May 6.

"If you are going to use that as the method to monitor them, then it should be foolproof," said Angela Haymon's daughter, Becky Overton. "There should be backup plans, and you trust that as a citizen. You trust that."

Overton said there's not a day that goes by where she doesn't think about her mom.

"Why weren't they monitored," Overton said. "This is a paid-for service. It's a privilege to be on house arrest, and they are not monitored?"

The company responsible for monitoring Cade with the ankle monitor is Criminal Tracking Services, LLC. Their website states the monitoring devices cost $350 per month and allow personnel to act on alerts and allow officers to take pre-emptive action. But, investigators claim the monitor was off for three days and the company never sounded the alarm to Cade or to anyone.

"He didn't just steal a weed eater," Overton said. "A life was taken, and this person needs to be monitored, whether it's at home if that's what the judge feels is adequate or being detained. They have to be watched. You can't just let them go."

Fredrick Hall, the owner of Criminal Tracking Services LLC, issued the following statement.

"GPS Trackers are just what they say. They are GPS trackers. It tracks your location and does not say whether you are doing a crime or not. This incident allegedly occurred at school. This is where he was arrested, and it's up to the school to make sure they do what they are supposed to be doing. The bracelet only tells me where he is."

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they have no record of that happening on school grounds.