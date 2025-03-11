INVESTIGATIVE: Third Southern student arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson

BATON ROUGE - A third Omega Psi Phi fraternity member and "Dean of Pledges" was arrested for his alleged involvement in the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, WBRZ's Investigative Unit learned.

Isaiah Smith, also a SU student, surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday and was booked for criminal felony hazing. His bond was set at $25,000.

"This is a young man who's never been in trouble with the law before. So this is a process, and it is a mixture of emotions. But this is the process," Smith's attorney Franz Borghart said.

Borghart, who previously represented an LSU student arrested for the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver, said that his client "didn't even make contact with Caleb" Wilson when he was killed.

"The argument might be that he shouldn't be held responsible for a felony hazing where serious bodily injury or death occurs. There is a wide spectrum," the attorney said. "This is a very complicated case."

Smith is the son of Todd Smith, who owns California Hardwood. His business was leasing a space in the warehouse where the hazing allegedly happened. Both Smith and his son are fraternity members.

Isaiah Smith is the third fraternity member to be arrested. The first arrest in the case came Thursday night when student Caleb McCray was arrested for alleged criminal hazing and manslaughter. A second frat member, Kyle Thurman, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that more people could be facing charges as the investigation continues.

According to an affidavit, Wilson and seven other Omega Psi Phi pledges were in the warehouse Feb. 26 for a "meeting." Pledges were instructed to change from their clothes into grey sweatsuits.

Documents say pledges were punched multiple times in the chest with boxing gloves by McCray, Thurman and Smith. After they were hit, the men were supposed to run to the back of the line to be hit again. Wilson collapsed after the fourth time he was punched by McCray and had a seizure before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a different kind of criminal case. Everybody in that fraternity cares about Caleb and cared about Caleb. Nobody wanted this to happen. This is not a drive-by shooting. It is an absolute tragedy, and everyone in that fraternity is devastated by it," Borghart said.

Police said the men changed Wilson's clothes before they took him to get medical help. They reportedly left the hospital before BRPD officers could arrive. Police said no call was made to 911.