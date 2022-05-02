International police union criticizes BR Chief of Police

BATON ROUGE - The International Union of Police Associations has released a statement criticizing the Baton Rouge Police Department's handling of the high crime rate in the city this year.

Read the statement below:

Chiefs of Police are responsible solely for the safety of the communities they serve. Unfortunately many are not held accountable for the crime rates in their jurisdictions. This should end. The "buck" stops with the chief.

In Baton Rouge, one of the deadliest cities in America, we see crime completely out of control. Just last week, three year-old Devin Page, Jr. was asleep in his own bed when a bullet tore through his home, striking him in the head and killing him. His life had barely begun. A week before that, five year old Summer Hawkins was killed.

There have been 36 murders in Baton Rouge at the time of this writing in 2022, nearly all the result of shootings.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, like most departments across this nation, is understaffed. Has the Chief made any public statements to address this situation? Has he pressed the Mayor or Metro Council for pay enhancements to retain and recruit?

We recognize that steps are being taken to abate the city's cycle of violence and death, but clearly, those steps are not working.

The Chief of Police, Murphy Paul, is clearly out of his depth. He seldom meets with his line, on the street officers, and never seeks their input in addressing the violence they witness daily. He is, in fact, a politician, not a police officer. Chief Paul responds to any criticism of his decisions or leadership through harsh punitive measures that are directed at anyone who questions or comments on his edicts. He employs internal investigations as a weapon to silence his officers. Investigations that don't look for the truth, but investigations that give him the ability to issue unfair discipline that not only hurts the officer, but their family as well.

Right now, Baton Rouge Police Department is down 115 officers. Chief Paul should be working hard instead of issuing unfair discipline, and forcing officers to leave. It is far past time that Chief Murphy Paul take responsibility, address effectively his failures, solicit and encourage input from his rank and file officers, and persuade the mayor and Metro Council to act. If he is unwilling or unable, Chief Paul should step down and let a more qualified chief of police take the reins.

The people of Baton Rouge deserve nothing less.