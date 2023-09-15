International Parking Day drives ahead in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Friday parking rules went out the window for International Parking Day, a day spent turning parking spots in urban areas into park-lets. The event happened on Fifth Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

Amelia Garbor is one of the event organizers. She's with the organization Center for Planning Excellence. The group pulled together 12 participants. Each pitched a tent, set up a display, and spend the day at the park for the annual event.

"What we're doing here today is connecting our work in complete streets, and reimagining public space to be for people instead of cars, Garbor said."

Chef Celeste with brought out all the ingredients from her own bistro, saying she was excited to mingle with the community.

"It brings the community together, and it gives us a chance to showcase what we have here at the market," Chef Celeste said."

A group of students used their park-let to show off a robot they built for a competition. Nicholas Richardson was in that group.

"It means a lot," Richardson said about the event. "It's flexing my work."

Even though these parks are to small for a golf course, playset, or duck pond, the event is meant to help rethink public spaces, with a free event.

"This is just challenging people to think about pedestrians, bikers, instead of cars," Gabor said.

For Chef Celeste, community engagement is her main drive.

"Baton Rouge is home, but this is what I love to do," she said. "I love to share with the community the goodness of what we have here. "