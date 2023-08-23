102°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Interim CATS boss abruptly quits as problems persist for troubled bus system

2 hours 51 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 11:31 AM August 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Interim CATS CEO Dwana Williams has resigned a little more than a year after she took the place of the bus system's last boss, who was ousted amid a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports uncovering the many problems at the agency. 

Sources with the agency say Williams resigned Wednesday. Shortly after WBRZ reported on her resignation Wednesday, CATS announced it was postponing a special meeting Thursday where the board was scheduled to discuss the search for a permanent CEO. 

Williams held the title of interim CEO since April 2022, when the board fired Bill Deville amid reports that the bus system was behind on paying its bills and claims from another administrator that millions of dollars were missing. 

Trending News

The bus system was also sued after a leaked drug test showed that CATS comptroller John Cutrone remained on the payroll despite testing positive for meth. Cutrone and CATS later settled the lawsuit. In a statement issued months after his firing, the bus system attributed the test results to a prescription medication and claimed Cutrone's drug test was not the reason for his firing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days