86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill awaiting final approval would raise requirements for unemployment benefits

58 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 4:58 PM June 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A bill awaiting final approval would raise the requirements for people who receive unemployment benefits in the state. 

House Bill 153, authored by Rep. Troy Hebert, would move the weekly amount of job-seeking actions by unemployed people from three to five. 

Trending News

Currently, unemployment benefits are only available for people who perform three "work search actions" per week. Those could be applying for a job, going to a job fair, or getting an interview. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days