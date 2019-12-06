65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Instagram page leads to arrest of murder suspect in Baton Rouge

1 hour 16 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 December 06, 2019 8:36 AM December 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson
Christopher Keller

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have released more information regarding Thursday's arrest of Christopher Keller in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Byron Batiste at an apartment complex off Prescott Road.

Batiste was found shot multiple times in the back and arrest documents say 18-year-old Christopher Keller was linked to the murder via an Instagram page.

Police report discovering communications between Keller and Batiste on the popular social media site, and say their conversations indicated that the two planned to meet each other just prior to the time of Batiste's murder. Police concluded that Keller was the last person to see Batiste alive.  

Detectives say upon questioning Keller, he not only admitted to shooting Batiste but provided authorities with a detailed account of the events leading up to the fatal incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days