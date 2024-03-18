Inspector General says multiple failures led to fentanyl death of 2-year-old in summer of 2022

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services "took no action whatsoever" that would have prevented the death of a 2-year-old from a fentanyl overdose in 2022, the state Office of the Inspector General says in a report released Monday.

The OIG report detailed what the state agency and law officers did prior to the death of Mitchell Robinson III. The child had been taken to the hospital twice before his death after being unable to breathe. He responded positively to Narcan, a drug intended to halt or bring someone back from a fentanyl overdose, but the staff at DCFS was unfamiliar with Narcan's medicinal use, the report says.

Read the full report here.

Additionally, the drug screening performed on Robinson did not test for synthetic opioids, which led to multiple negative drug screenings and lowered the priority of the child's case in DCFS' system.

The negative drug screenings also meant the hospital was not required to contact law enforcement.

Further, the report details how the caseworker initially assigned to Robinson was overworked and that the department failed to assist her with her caseload. In the "critical period" between Robinson's second hospital visit on June 17, 2022, and the day of his death on June 26, 2022, the caseworker said she was called out to multiple cases despite having scheduled days off and the state Juneteenth holiday, which closed most governmental offices.

In one case, the caseworker specified to the Inspector General's Office she worked until 3 a.m. and needed to be back at her desk at 8 a.m.. She ended up taking sick leave after working long-hour days for multiple days in a row and returned to work the day after Robinson's death.

"Notwithstanding all of the above," the Inspector General's Office wrote after summing up the multiple failures surrounding the toddler's death, "there is no factor more significant than the critical nine-day period between June 17, 2022 and June 26, 2022, during which DCFS personnel, including the assigned case worker and supervisor, had specific knowledge that Mitchell Robinson III had tested positive for fentanyl at the time of his June 4 hospital admission. During those nine days, DCFS personnel took no action whatsoever to ensure the safety of the child."