Inspector General's report reveals multiple failures that led to overdose death of two-year-old

BATON ROUGE - In a report released Monday by the Louisiana Office of the Inspector General, officials said the Department of Children and Family Services "took no action whatsoever" to prevent the death of Mitchell Robinson III, a 2-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Read the full report here.

The report detailed the response timeline for DCFS and law enforcement surrounding Robinson's case. Robinson was taken to the hospital twice before his death on reports of his not breathing. He responded positively to Narcan, a drug intended to halt or bring someone back from an overdose, but staff with DCFS were reportedly unfamiliar with Narcan's medicinal use.

Additionally, the drug screening performed on Robinson did not test for synthetic opioids, which led to multiple negative drug screenings and lowered the priority of the child's case in DCFS' system.

The negative drug screenings also kept medical personnel at the hospital from contacting law enforcement.

Furthermore, the report details how the caseworker initially assigned to Robinson was overworked and that the department failed to assist her with her caseload. In the "critical period" between Robinson's second hospital visit on June 17 and the day of his death on June 26, the caseworker said she was called out to multiple cases despite having prior-scheduled days off and a state holiday closing most governmental offices.

In one case, the caseworker specified to the Inspector General's Office she worked until 3 a.m. and needed to be back at her desk at 8 a.m.. She ended up taking sick leave after working long-hour days for multiple days in a row and returned to work the day after Robinson's death.

"Notwithstanding all of the above," the Inspector General's Office wrote after summing up the multiple failures surrounding the toddler's death, "there is no factor more significant than the critical nine-day period between June 17, 2022 and June 26, 2022, during which DCFS personnel, including the assigned case worker and supervisor, had specific knowledge that Mitchell Robinson III had tested positive for fentanyl at the time of his June 4 hospital admission. During those nine days, DCFS personnel took no action whatsoever to ensure the safety of the child."