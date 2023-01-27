Inside The Weather: El Nino

"I am... El Niño!" We all think back to the Chris Farely sketch when we hear the term. But, what does it really do to our weather? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.



