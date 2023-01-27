50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inside The Weather: El Nino

1 hour 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, January 27 2023 Jan 27, 2023 January 27, 2023 5:34 PM January 27, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

"I am... El Niño!" We all think back to the Chris Farely sketch when we hear the term. But, what does it really do to our weather? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days