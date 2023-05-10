Inside The Weather: Dew Point versus Humidity

82°
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Have you ever noticed weather forecasters reference dew points way more often than humidity? There is a reason for that, one of these is a very misleading term. Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus explains in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

