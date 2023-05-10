Inside The Weather: Dew Point versus Humidity

Have you ever noticed weather forecasters reference dew points way more often than humidity? There is a reason for that, one of these is a very misleading term. Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus explains in the associated video.

