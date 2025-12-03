Latest Weather Blog
Inmate killed at Ascension Parish jail pleaded guilty to child sexual battery
DONALDSONVILLE - An inmate at the Ascension Parish Jail died after deputies say on Sunday, he was attacked by 56-year-old Stacy LeBlanc, another inmate.
The inmate who was killed, Charlie Stafford, had recently pleaded guilty to oral sexual battery with a victim under thirteen, more than ten years ago.
District Attorney Ricky Babin said the attack happened quickly.
"This happened so fast, I don't care if you'd been 20-feet-away," Babin said.
The woman, who will be referred to as Jane, to protect her identity, is the mother of the child Charlie Stafford pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting.
"We found out he was beaten," Jane said. "That he was punched once and hit the concrete."
In 2014, Jane walked in on Stafford with her son, and for more than ten years, she's been fighting for justice.
Trending News
"I don't want [my son] to relive this," Jane said. "For us, it's just peace. We're finally at peace."
A series of motions questioning his mental health led to him staying at the Ascension Parish Jail for more than ten years, until he pleaded guilty.
"Once that motion's filed, the whole case stops," Babin said. "Nothing can proceed, and we've had five in this case."
Babin says in most cases he's dealt with, where these kinds of hearings are held, there are usually one or two hearings, and five is unusual.
Stacy LeBlanc is now facing manslaughter charges as Stafford's death is investigated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Louisiana has highest rate of flu-like respiratory illnesses in America, CDC reports
-
Autonomous ship manufacturer invests $300 million in Franklin shipyard; estimated to create...
-
Hammond PD: Man arrested for human trafficking in Hammond, had warrants in...
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
Sports Video
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance