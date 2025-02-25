61°
Inmate dies in St. Tammany Parish jail; cause of death unknown

3 hours 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

COVINGTON — An inmate at the St. Tammany Correctional Center died unexpectedly due to an unknown medical condition, officials said. 

Cockette Jean Meyer, 57, was booked into the facility on Jan. 17 for resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Deputies and jail medical staff said they observed Meyer suffering from a medical emergency sometime after 1:40 a.m. on Monday.

St. Tammany Parish deputies said they quickly responded to Meyer until EMS arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. 

The cause of Meyer's death remains under investigation. 

