Latest Weather Blog
Injuries reported following explosion at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas
BAYTOWN, Texas - Four people may have been injured during a Thursday morning "major industrial accident" at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, authorities say.
According to CNN, details are scarce, but initial reports indicate that an explosion occurred inside the plant.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident and confirmed that four people may have been injured as a result of the event. Gonzales said three of the individuals were rushed a medical facility via Lifeflight and one by ambulance.
For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place. Four persons may be injured; three taken by Lifeflight and one by ambulance. #HouNews https://t.co/4xE2OIRxpy— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 23, 2021
Residents in the area, which is about 25 miles from Houston, reported hearing a loud explosion, and ExxonMobil said a fire broke out at the facility just after 1 a.m., local time.
The company tweeted that it was coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but no other details were provided.
Trending News
Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility. At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.— ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) December 23, 2021
The Baytown refinery is located along the Houston Ship Channel on about 3,400 acres. It employs about 7,000 people.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Warrant issued for Livingston Parish contractor accused of fraud
-
Person shot, killed by law enforcement in Pointe Coupee
-
Restaurant letting customers buy six-packs for kitchen staff amid holiday rush
-
Supply chain woes putting pressure on local business owners
-
East Baton Rouge's deadliest year putting strain coroner's staff, operations and budget