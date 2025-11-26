61°
Latest Weather Blog
Injunction issued to give Impact Charter board more control over finances
BATON ROUGE - The legal battle over an elementary school in Baker continues after a judge issued an injunction giving the school's board of directors more control.
19th JDC Judge Ron Johnson issued an injunction moving control over Impact Charter's finances from founder Chakesha Scott to the new board of directors.
Trending News
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, replaced Scott in February after an audit revealed she allegedly used school funds for personal use.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two presumed dead after Gulfport plane crashes into Lake Pontchartrain
-
Council on Aging trying to tackle property tax rejection with new proposal...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds ruling that keeps courtroom open in upcoming Melanie...
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation chief of staff reportedly forced to resign
-
Man missing since last week found dead near park in eastern part...