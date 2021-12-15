Infant taken off life support after being hurt in Kentucky tornadoes

Photo: WHAS

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. - A baby girl has died days after she was seriously hurt during a series of tornadoes that devastated Kentucky.

The family of 2-month-old Oaklynn Koon told WHAS she died at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville early Monday morning.

The family hid in a bathroom for protection when tornado winds ripped them from the house and blew them across the street.

Her father, Douglas Koon, brought his wife Jackie and their three children to his mother-in-law's house to wait out the storm away from their mobile home. They all hunkered in the bathroom with Oaklynn strapped in a car seat because they "felt it was more protection for her," according to Koon.

Each family member was injured in the disaster, but Oaklynn seemed to be in good condition during her first hospital visit. She only appeared to have minor cuts and scratches.

"Her heart rate and blood pressure were fine. CT scan results were fine, and the x-rays looked fine," Koon said.

Her father said they brought her back to the hospital when they noticed something was "not right with her," adding that she was "getting up and making grunting noises."

Her second visit's test results revealed the seriousness of her condition and led to her transfer to the children's hospital in Louisville.

Her family said her conditions worsened overnight. Oaklynn was suffering from internal bleeding that resulted in a brain injury. Her doctors told the family that if she survived the continuing brain swelling, she would be brain dead for the rest of her life.

Oaklynn was on life support, but Koon and his wife made the difficult decision to take her off the ventilator Monday morning.

"I don't want to see my child suffer any longer than they have to because of me just trying to hold on to something that's not there," Koon said. "I'm grateful to have at least two months. She was the cutest baby ever and had the biggest smile and most beautiful eyes."

The Koon family set up a GoFundMe before Oaklynn's death to cover their expenses tied to the disaster.