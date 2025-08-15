76°
Latest Weather Blog
Infant, several others injured after woman drove vehicle into Covington pizza restaurant
COVINGTON — An infant and several others were injured after an elderly woman drove into a Covington pizza restaurant on Friday afternoon, deputies say.
According to the Saint Tammany Sheriff's Office, shortly before 4 p.m., for reasons unknown, an elderly woman drove an Audi SUV into Isabella's Pizzeria, off Highway 21. An elderly male passenger was also in the SUV.
Deputies say two adults and one infant were hospitalized. Several others were also injured but opted to transport themselves to find medical care.
The crash also caused extensive damage to the building, according to officials.
Trending News
The elderly woman and her passenger were not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice
-
Affordable energy advocates urge PSC to wait to vote on requests to...
-
About 10,000 books collected through Brittany's Book Drive, distributed to schools
-
Trump and Putin shake hands in Alaska before their summit on the...
-
Eligible Louisianians can now have seizure indicator added to license, state ID