Infant, several others injured after woman drove vehicle into Covington pizza restaurant

COVINGTON — An infant and several others were injured after an elderly woman drove into a Covington pizza restaurant on Friday afternoon, deputies say.

According to the Saint Tammany Sheriff's Office, shortly before 4 p.m., for reasons unknown, an elderly woman drove an Audi SUV into Isabella's Pizzeria, off Highway 21. An elderly male passenger was also in the SUV.

Deputies say two adults and one infant were hospitalized. Several others were also injured but opted to transport themselves to find medical care.

The crash also caused extensive damage to the building, according to officials.

The elderly woman and her passenger were not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.