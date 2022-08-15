Infant expected to suffer 'lasting' injuries after father arrested for cruelty

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he was accused of abusing his eight-week-old son, leaving the infant with Shaken Baby Syndrome and suffering from seizures and hemorrhaging.

Detectives and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Bates, 22, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile on Sunday.

According to arrest documents, Bates was at home with the boy on June 13 while the boy's mother was at work. Other family members were reportedly also in the home, but when they heard the infant crying upstairs where Bates was sleeping, they assumed Bates was taking care of the child.

Other members of the child's family said he did not have any history of bleeding disorders or seizures prior to the morning of June 13.

Over the course of almost two months, detectives compiled statements from the child's family and neurosurgeons and determined Bates guilty of cruelty to juveniles.

Bates was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on August 15.