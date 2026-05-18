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33-year-old killed in crash along Airline Highway over weekend, coroner says

3 hours 13 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 7:56 AM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 33-year-old died in a fatal car crash along Airline Highway over the weekend. 

Jarren Williams died in the Saturday night crash around 9 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

The crash happened along Airline near St. Gerard Avenue and Hanks Drive.

WBRZ has asked law enforcement for more information.

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