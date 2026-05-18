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Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in weekend shooting in Baker

3 hours 6 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 8:02 AM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — A 21-year-old died in a shooting in Baker over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. 

Javon Quatrevingt died in the Saturday morning shooting near the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker. 

The shooting is still under investigation. 

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