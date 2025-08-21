78°
Industry leaders, advocacy groups discuss oil and gas related jobs at panel in Addis

By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Officials and advocacy groups discussed the future of gas and oil related jobs in Louisiana at the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.

The President of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, or LMOGA, told WBRZ companies are working to bring more jobs. They joined a panel in Addis, and the goal is to create more positions to keep workers in Louisiana.

Anyone interested in LMOGA's efforts can read their economic impact study of energy-related jobs here.

