Industry leaders, advocacy groups discuss oil and gas related jobs at panel in Addis
ADDIS - Officials and advocacy groups discussed the future of gas and oil related jobs in Louisiana at the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.
The President of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, or LMOGA, told WBRZ companies are working to bring more jobs. They joined a panel in Addis, and the goal is to create more positions to keep workers in Louisiana.
Anyone interested in LMOGA's efforts can read their economic impact study of energy-related jobs here.
