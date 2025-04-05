83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Independence man killed in Loranger crash

4 hours 15 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, April 05 2025 Apr 5, 2025 April 05, 2025 12:35 PM April 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

LORANGER - A 34-year-old Independence man died after crashing his car into several trees Friday evening.

State troopers were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 442 near Duhe Road about 6 p.m. Friday.

Jonathan Schroeder was headed east on the highway in a 2007 Toyota Avalon. His car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into several trees, State Police said.

Schroeder was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Trending News

Troopers are still investigating what caused Schroeder to crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days