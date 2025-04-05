Independence man killed in Loranger crash

LORANGER - A 34-year-old Independence man died after crashing his car into several trees Friday evening.

State troopers were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 442 near Duhe Road about 6 p.m. Friday.

Jonathan Schroeder was headed east on the highway in a 2007 Toyota Avalon. His car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into several trees, State Police said.

Schroeder was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Troopers are still investigating what caused Schroeder to crash.