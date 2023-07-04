Independence Day Forecast: Spotty showers but no washouts

A few showers today, but fireworks will not be interrupted.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Staring of those 4th of July morning with temperatures on the muggy side. As the day goes on, showers will develop off the coast and track into the WBRZ viewing area. Southerly flow is locking in the moisture in today’s forecast, but do not worry, any outdoor celebrations are still a go. A few spotty showers will develop around lunch time and continue until sunset. Most people will manage to stay completely dry, but the lucky ones that see a shower will get some relief from the 90° heat. For popping fireworks tonight, most of the showers will be gone and temperatures will dip into the low-80s.

Up Next: Wednesday will start the same. Southerly winds will lock in our forecast day after day. Partly sunny skies and spotty showers every afternoon. Not everyone will see showers, but if you do then you will get a nice cool down. Daytime highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures could still possibly climb near triple digit heat. This same trend is set to continue into the rest of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.