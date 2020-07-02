Inauguration ceremonies held for Louisiana Sheriffs

A series of swearing-in ceremonies were held Thursday, July 1 for those elected to the role of Sheriff in their parishes.

Some of those sworn in included Sheriff Jeff Travis of East Feliciana Parish, Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish, and Sheriff Becket Breaux of St. Martinville Parish.

Though the ceremonies were slightly different from those of previous years due to the implementation of social distancing practices in an effort to ward off the spread of COVID-19, each of the Sheriff's expressed their gratitude to the public for the honor of being elected to serve and their determination to fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities.

Sheriff Jeff Travis expressed this as he took to his Facebook page saying, "Today I am officially starting my second term as sheriff of the great parish of East Feliciana Parish. I was proud to have Judge William Carmichael administer my oath with my wife, Dana, by my side. He then administered the oath to my deputies. I look forward to serving another four years as sheriff and as always, I am ready to serve you, your family and your business. We are here to help. I ask the Good Lord for His continued blessings and safety of our deputies and our community."

Today I am officially starting my second term as sheriff of the great parish of East Feliciana Parish. I was proud to... Posted by Jeff Travis - East Feliciana Sheriff on Wednesday, July 1, 2020



Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre was solemn as he spoke about the future following his inaugural ceremony.

After being sworn in by Judge Jason Verdigets, Sheriff Webre addressed top staff leaders, saying, “Today we are faced with new challenges, new struggles, and new opportunities. We do not yet know where this pandemic will lead us, or the devastation it will leave behind, we do know what tomorrow looks like in our noble profession."

"But I do know, in the darkness of night or in the light of the day, you are the right people, in the right place, in the right time to lead this magnificent sheriff’s office through any obstacles or challenges that finds itself on our doorstep.”

And in St. Martinville, Sheriff Becket Breaux was joined by his family as he was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Anthony Thibodeaux.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was sworn in for a fourth term a day ahead, on Tuesday, June 30.