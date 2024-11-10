In first game after firing Dennis Allen, Saints break seven-game losing streak

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are back in the win column.

After losing seven games in a row and firing head coach Dennis Allen after last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Darren Rizzi-led Saints beat the Falcons 20-17 Sunday at the Superdome.

The Falcons had an opportunity at the end of regulation to tie the game, but the Saints stopped the Falcons on fourth down as time expired to get the win.

The Saints are now 3-7 this season and 1-0 under interim coach Darren Rizzi.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was 16-of-25 with 269 yards and two touchdowns. Marquez Valdez-Scantling had three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in his Saints home debut.

New Orleans will host Cleveland (2-7) next Sunday, November 17 at noon.